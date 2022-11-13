Published November 13, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Justin Fields coming out party continued Sunday at Soldier Field as the second-year quarterback put on another explosive performance — one that included game-changing plays for the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Justin Fields continues to impress despite the losses 💪 pic.twitter.com/0Me85zS2A9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 13, 2022

In the end, the Lions emerged with a 31-30 victory and earned their first road triumph since the 2020 season. A 4th-quarter interception put up for grabs by Fields and returned for a touchdown by Jeff Okudah was decisive in allowing the Lions to pin the loss on the Bears.

Despite that error, Fields had another explosive offensive performance. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards with 2 TD passes to tight end Cole Kmet and the interception to Okudah, his former Ohio State teammate.

Fields was angry at himself after the game and attempted to take the blame for the defeat. “I can assure you that will never happen again in my career,” Fields said.

However, it was his remarkable speed as a runner that nearly put the game in the victory column for the Bears. Fields had 13 carries for 147 yards and 2 TDs, including a 67-yard burst that gave the Bears a 30-24 lead with 9:11 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Okudah’s interception return for a touchdown came on the series prior to Fields’ long touchdown run and tied the score at 24-24. The Lions responded with the go-ahead drive after the Fields run. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff led an 8-play, 91-yard drive that culminated with Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The Bears and Justin Fields fell to 3-7 with the defeat, while the Lions won their second game in a row and are 3-6 for the season.