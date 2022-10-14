Well, Thursday Night Football really is something, huh. A week after the abomination that was the Colts-Broncos game, NFL fans were treated to yet another ugly game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. Both teams struggled at various points during the game, and only one touchdown was scored the entire team (coming from Justin Fields). It’s a game that will live on in infamy for a long time.

In the end, the Bears lost to the Commanders 12 – 7. A big reason for their offensive struggles is Justin Fields struggling under the pressure, literally. The quarterback was once again put in the meat grinder, as he faced the most pressures in Week 6, continuing a terrible trend for him and the team. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

Justin Fields was pressured 18 times tonight, tied for the most in a game in his career. Fields has now been pressured on 46% of his dropbacks this season, the highest rate of pressure a QB has faced in the first 6 games of a season since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009. pic.twitter.com/ol5CdnPXK8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2022

Most casual fans will see this Justin Fields stat and immediately point to the Bears offensive line. And yes, the offense has not protected their quarterback well. However, Fields has done himself no favors with the way that he plays. Oftentimes, the QB would hold on to the ball for far too long. That allows the defense to get in his face more often than not.

Fields’ time with the Bears has been a rollercoaster that fans are eager to get off of. One week, the Ohio State product will look like a much-improved player. The next week, well, he’ll look completely out-of-place in the NFL. It’s a bit of a frustrating ride for fans and the players.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Justin Fields and the Bears learn from this ugly loss. For now, though, it’s back to the drawing board for them.