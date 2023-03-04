It’s starting to look like the Chicago Bears are going to stay with quarterback Justin Fields for the 2023 season and potentially trade down from the No. 1 pick they currently own.

"Unless there's something out there about Justin Fields that I didn't know about, no I wouldn't make that move, I would trade down and I would build out the rest of that offensive line." –@LRiddickESPN on the #Bears decision w/ the 1st overall pickhttps://t.co/HY14CSLh6S pic.twitter.com/6nt0IDMzTO — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 4, 2023

Not only has general manager Ryan Poles given strong hints that the Bears are going to stick with Fields, but top personnel analyst Louis Riddick thinks that’s just what Chicago should do.

The ESPN analyst, who spent 6 years in the NFL as a defensive back with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, believes that Fields should remain at quarterback and the Bears have to find ways to protect him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Unless there’s something out there about Justin Fields that I didn’t know about, no I wouldn’t make that move, I would trade down and I would build out the rest of that offensive line,” Riddick said.

Fields will be going into his third year with the Bears in the 2o23 season. He has displayed spectacular athletic ability while getting away from the pass rush and as a runner. He has also made some high-level throws downfield, but his overall passing has lacked consistency.

His biggest issue may be accuracy on short- and medium-range passes. He completed 192 of 318 passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He complemented his passing by running for 1,143 yards, a 7.1 yards per carry average and 8 rushing touchdowns.

The upcoming season is likely to be the key to Justin Fields’ development as a starting quarterback. While the Bears need help in nearly every position group on the field, the quarterback needs to show more decisiveness and consistency as a passer if the Bears are going to improve.