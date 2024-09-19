Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are currently sitting at 1-1 on the young 2024 NFL season after a road loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Williams has not gotten off to the start that many envisioned after Chicago drafted the signal caller number one overall this past spring, but the Bears have a very winnable slate of games coming up to try to create separation in the standings.

One of the main culprits that has been blamed for Williams' slow start thus far has been the general ineptitude of the Bears' offensive line, which was on display once again on Sunday in Houston.

One person who is angered by what he's seen–or more specifically what he hasn't seen–from that group is former Pro Bowl cornerback and current Thursday Night Football commentator Richard Sherman, who recently took to his own The Richard Sherman Podcast to relay his concerns.

“What were the Bears doing in the draft? Everybody blamed Justin Fields for everything last year, but they could all agree that line was atrocious,” said Sherman. “OK, you've got two picks in the top ten. Sure, you take Caleb Williams. But then you go receiver? For what? You have nobody to protect him… you don't want to shell shock a young quarterback and make him gun shy.”

Here, Sherman is referring to the Bears' selection of wide receiver Rome Odunze with their second first-round pick behind Williams as opposed to drafting an offensive lineman to help protect their young star quarterback.

Can Caleb Williams turn things around?

Throughout the preseason, Caleb Williams showed plenty of flashes of the generationally talented prospect he was built up to be during his time with the USC Trojans in college. His dynamic improvisational playmaking skills and elite arm talent were and still are undeniable.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Williams hasn't shown those talents so far through two games, as he has been constantly under pressure and made some plays that may have worked out in college but turn into interceptions at the professional level.

As previously mentioned, the Bears have, in theory, a relatively easy schedule coming up, as their next five opponents have a combined record of 1-9 so far on the 2024 season.

The first test on that slate of games will be this coming Sunday on the road vs the Indianapolis Colts. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.