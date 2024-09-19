The Chicago Bears clearly have some room to grow in 2024. Chicago has started the season 1-1, but their one win came thanks to heroic defensive and special teams efforts against the Titans. Thankfully, rookie Caleb Williams knows that he has room for improvement and is striving to become the best version of himself.

Caleb Williams spoke about last week's game against the Texans, and his own development into the NFL, with Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“One: Communication. Two is making adjustments faster throughout the game,” Williams said. “Having better communication between myself, coaches and offensive line … making sure that we’re on the same page and making the adjustments we need to in game.”

Williams also highlighted that opposing defenses are doing a good job of confusing the Bears offense early in the season.

“Obviously, you have adjustments … that you practice throughout the week, but the other team’s job is to try to confuse you and throw different things at you, different looks. And so being able to adjust quickly in game I think is the most important thing. It starts with communication.”

The Texans defensive proved to be very troublesome for Chicago's offense. Houston forced seven sacks and two interceptions in Week 2, absolutely smothering the Bears offense. In fact, the Bears only had 205 total yards of offense, one week after putting up 148 against the Titans. Chicago simply needs to play better on offense if they want to compete in 2024.

Bears QB Caleb Williams continuing to refine his communication and cadence at the line

Communication and cadence have been major areas of emphasis for Caleb Williams ever since training camp.

The Bears suffered multiple false start penalties against the Texans, in part due to issues with communication and which cadence Williams selected.

“I’m always involved in communication,” Williams said. “It starts with me and the center first. And then, throughout the game a few times, the clock got kind of low … and I was on a cadence that I didn’t want or shouldn’t have used with the clock being that low.”

Ultimately, Williams knew that he would be signing up for this kind of pressure and scrutiny. He embraces the challenge of turning his game around.

“It’s truly awesome,” Williams said. “You sign up for this position. You sign up for games like that. That was a playoff team last year, and to be down six with a chance to go win with the ball in your hands, that’s all you can ask for. Obviously, the defense played great, special teams did well. And offense, we got a touchdown in there. We’re going to need more, obviously. But it felt great to be in the game, be in that type of game, that type of environment. And I’m excited for more. I know the team is excited for more, and getting back here, getting back with the guys, I couldn’t be more excited.”

It is not too surprising to see a rookie QB struggle with these types of nuances in the NFL. However, expectations were high for Caleb Williams and Bears fans are hoping he'll make a bigger impact ASAP.

The Bears travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 3.