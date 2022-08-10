Robert Quinn reacts to Roquan Smith’s trade request amid contract dispute

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is still on the search for a new contract. Whether it comes from the Bears, or a new team is still to be decided.

On Tuesday morning, Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Roquan Smith noted that he wanted to play for an organization that values what he brings to the table. He also mentioned that he did want to be a member of the Bears for his entire career, but that he “doesn’t see a path back to the organization.”

When news broke of Roquan Smith’s trade request, many within the Bears organization spoke out. One notable player to speak on Smith’s behalf is defensive end, Robert Quinn.

Quinn spoke highly of Roquan Smith but understands where he is coming from. He stated, “You don’t get a lot of opportunities to sign new contracts. I’m sure he wants to get as much as possible. Respectfully, I think he deserves it too. But it’s a business. One side doesn’t want to pay him and he wants to get paid.”

Bears DE Robert Quinn on Roquan Smith: "You don’t get a lot of opportunities to sign new contracts. I'm sure he wants to get as much as possible. Respectfully, I think he deserves it too. But it’s a business. One side doesn’t want to pay him and he wants to get paid." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 10, 2022

Robert Quinn knows better than anyone else how valuable Smith has been to this defense. Quinn has been the main beneficiary of Roquan Smith’s success.

The duo of Robert Quinn and Smith has been a dominant force for this Bears’ defensive front. Last season, Smith recorded 163 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Quinn was arguably the best edge rusher in the NFL last season. He recorded 49 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks.

The Bears clearly have something special in both of these defenders. For this defense to be at its best, they will need them both. But if they can’t find a resolution with Roquan Smith, then this could be the end.