The Chicago Bears are entering one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Rookie QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze are set to lead the Bears into a prosperous new future. They have not wasted much time in giving Bears fans exactly what they want to see in the preseason.

For starters, the Bears are winning. In fact, they are undefeated through three preseason games. While preseason wins don't mean much of anything, it is good to see the team has already learned what it takes to finish games. Ideally they can ride that momentum into the regular season.

They've also had big plays. Williams and Odunze created some magic on a scramble drill play that resulted in a long completion of 45 yards. Williams spun out of the pocket, evading tacklers and throwing a beautiful deep ball to Odunze.

The pair also came very close to connecting on another huge off-schedule passing play that would have been an instant classic.

Unfortunately, Odunze did not keep both feet in bounds on the play.

“Man, that was just a mistake by me,” Odunze said. “I thought I was Tony toe-tap back there. I thought I had at least a foot.”

On the bright side, at least Odunze is getting all of these mistakes out of the way during the preseason.

Bears QB Caleb Williams responds to Tyreek Hill comparing him to Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes

Bears fans are not the only ones hyping up Caleb Williams before his NFL career has even begun.

Tyreek Hill is the latest NFL player to heap praise on Williams after he dazzled in yesterday's preseason action. Yesterday he posted “Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of….” on X, formerly Twitter. He is clearly comparing Williams to Patrick Mahomes here, whom Hill played with for years in Kansas City.

Williams responded to the comment in stride. He gave a respectful answer when asked about the discussion by reporters.

“It's respect,” Williams said. “It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that — but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”

This is exactly what you would expect Williams to say in response. It would be far too cocky to double down on the statement, but it would also seem weird to try and fight this comparison.

Ultimately, Bears fans can be confident that their QB is comfortable in his own skin. And it really shows on the gridiron.