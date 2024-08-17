Chicago Bears rookie superstar Caleb Williams has been setting social media ablaze after several plays made in Saturday afternoon's preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Williams coming out of USC being hailed as one of the more talented quarterbacks to ever come out of college and has already shown that in a small sample size.

In the major play that has been going viral on X, formerly Twitter, it shows the Bears in the red zone where Williams takes the snap, evades pressure, goes right, then does a spin to move right and score a touchdown with his legs. One must see it to believe it as potentially the entire NFL must be worried to know the type of quarterback Williams can turn out to be.

A main reaction came from the official Bears X account where it simply read “Caleb. Williams.” showing the exciting play by the 22-year old which has already amassed a quarter of a million views on the social media platform. The comments underneath the post by Bears fans is filled with excitement as they have been waiting for the quarterback to have elite talent as no player in the position has ever thrown 30 or more touchdowns or even recorded 4,000 yards in the team's history.

More reactions from Bears' Caleb Williams and his impressive outing

Another reaction came from Jacob Infante who poked fun at the naysayers of Williams saying that his “backyard football” style of football will not translate to the NFL as he is known for his escapism. However, as the viral clip showed, it's likely that Williams' style will work quite well in the professionals that can take the Bears franchise to new heights.

“People said Caleb Williams playing backyard football sometimes wasn’t gonna translate. LMFAO,” Infante said.

There was another play that was marvelous from Williams where he dropped back, evaded pressure again, rolled left and threw a perfect pass on the run to fellow rookie Rome Odunze for 45 yards. Like the aforementioned touchdown, one must see it to believe it as it shows how much of a “special talent” Williams is as said by Infante.

At any rate, Williams is no doubt on track to be the starting quarterback for the Bears as they prepare for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8. Subsequently, the USC product finished Saturday's preseason game with 75 yards passing on completing six of 13 passes.