The Chicago Bears want to improve from their performance last season, and the work starts now in training camp. Unfortunately, in their practice in front of fans at Soldier Field, the offense didn't have its best performance, and head coach Ben Johnson let them know.

“It was sloppy — sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point,” Johnson said via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times.

Caleb Williams didn't have a great start to practice as he had two delay-of-games on one drive and almost threw an interception that wide receiver Tyler Scott saved, as he knocked the ball away from the defender. There was also another delay of game, and on a first-and-goal play toward the end of the two-hour session, Williams broke the huddle with seven seconds on the play clock and had to use a timeout.

Johnson likes to get his play calls in quickly, and he thought Williams and the offense were getting better at executing in that department.

“It’s something we’re going to have to address, for sure,” Johnson said. “If it continues like that, we’re not going to win many games.”

Luckily for Johnson and the Bears, there is still enough time to work out the kinks, and the hope is that they can turn the corner soon. Last season, the Bears' offense had many downfalls, and they don't want to repeat that same process. With Johnson in as the new head coach, many people expect major changes to how this team plays.

Williams will have to lead the group, and he is more than capable of doing so with the talent he possesses. The Bears still have training camp and three preseason games to figure it out, and when they do, they can be a team that gives their opponents a hard time during the year.