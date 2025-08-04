Aug 4, 2025 at 10:50 AM ET

The position for left tackle on the Chicago Bears remains up for grabs. It has come to a battle of three: Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that battle will more than likely “intensify” as August rolls along.

Fowler confirmed as such during a visit to Halas Hall in Lake Forest on July 30. Not only was his convinced, but Bears General Manager Ryan Poles expects it going all the way down to the wire.

“I see that one coming down to the very end,” Poles said.

These three players bring their unique style. Jones is known for his athleticism and strength, despite having come off a fractured ankle he sustained against the Detroit Tigers last December.

The rookie Trapilo excels in the areas of pass protection and run blocking. Meanwhile, Amegadjie is seen as a mixture of the two, but lags in the area of development.

Head coach Ben Johnson is hoping to get three tackles on the field. But only one can be the starter.

Article Continues Below

Who's more worthy of being the starting left tackle for the Bears?

Each player has a considerable case to make as to why they should be the starter.

Before his injury, Jones put up some stellar numbers, starting in all 12 games for the Bears. He achieved 225 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

Trapilo is entering his first NFL season coming out of Boston College. Last year, he made First-Team All-ACC honors and had a pass block rate of 81.0 per Pro Football Focus.

As for Amegadjie, he is coming off his first NFL season. He finished the year with 126 offensive snaps played, 5 penalties, and 1 sack allowed.

There is an interesting mix of experience, youthfulness, and depth among these three. This will undoubtedly be an interesting affray over who will be the starting left tackle.