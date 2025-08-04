For all the hype surrounding the Chicago Bears' offense (i.e., Caleb Williams), it is rookie TE Colston Loveland who stands out.

As the Bears are in the midst of training camp, Loveland has gotten some attention from his teammates for his performance, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

While visiting training camp on July 30 in Lake Forest, Fowler discovered there was genuine anticipation for the tight ends to make a difference. In addition to Loveland who “just looks different” there is Luther Burden who has shown promise in yards after catch.

According to Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, these guys are the real “playmakers”.

“All the rookies, the tight ends. I mean, we have so many playmakers around the field,” he said. “It's hard I think for defense to kind of keep account of all of us. So I think we'll find ourselves often in positions of advantage going against defenses with so many playmakers. So I think that comes from all the rooms.”

As for Loveland, he's looked at as an effective blocker by Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

“It just forces a decision from a defense: Do you go big and stop the run?” Poles said. “Or do you have to respect Loveland athleticism and route running ability to separate where you go light?”

Colston Loveland's place on the Bears

In April, Loveland was the 10th overall draft pick by the Bears out of the University of Michigan. He was chosen due to his speed, strength, and ability to create mismatches.

Additionally, Loveland also possesses high football intelligence. He can read routes like a quarterback and hold off defenders to create open space for running.

Altogether, Loveland is part of a larger effort to bolster the Bears' offensive line.

Head coach Ben Johnson has praised Loveland's work ethic during the lead up to training camp.