The Chicago Bears have a lot of expectations for starting quarterback Caleb Williams this season. Chicago has a reliable backup though to Williams, who is also getting some praise. Head coach Ben Johnson loves what he is seeing in training camp from quarterback Tyson Bagent.

“Man, he's been phenomenal. I mean, he's smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a room,” Johnson said, per Bears reporter Adam Jahns. “He's locked in. He's focused.”

Bagent has played sparingly for the Bears since he joined the team before the 2023 season. In his rookie year in 2023, the quarterback threw for 859 passing yards. He threw for just 11 total yards during the 2024 NFL season.

The Bears coach says Bagent is putting in all kinds of effort during training camp.

“He's preparing the right way. And I couldn't be more thrilled that he's here with us,” Johnson added.

Bagent played in college at NCAA Division II football power Shepherd University in West Virginia.

Bears are looking for a resurgence in the NFC North

Bagent could certainly get some snaps this season, but Chicago is definitely putting their eggs in Williams' basket. Williams was the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Williams struggled in his rookie season, he threw for a lot of passing yards. The Bears quarterback finished the campaign with 3,541 yards through the air and 20 touchdowns. He also threw six interceptions for a Chicago team that won five games.

Williams was also sacked a whopping 68 times. He is working this offseason to improve his decision-making skills when he is under pressure.

“I've taken sacks, yes. And a good amount have been on me, whether it's small things of getting the ball out of my hands and maybe dirting it, not trying to find the perfect route, perfect play, maybe it's just throwing it out of bounds, dirting it, finding the checkdown faster,” Williams said earlier this year, per ESPN. “And the other one is not trying to make plays all the time.”

The young Bears quarterback said last season he sometimes just got too impatient.

“Tried to make a play and took a sack instead of, okay, I messed up, didn't make the flip or check, throw it out of bounds over the dude's head, or over the hot or checkdown's head,” Williams said. “Took a 14-yard sack on that one I think it was, put us in a bad situation. There's been many times this season where, yes, people have given up sacks, sure. Myself is completely a part of that.”

The Bears open their NFL preseason schedule on August 10 against the Miami Dolphins.