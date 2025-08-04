The Chicago Bears are receiving a ton of offseason hype ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Earlier this offseason they were hailed as the most improved team in the league after hiring Ben Johnson and overhauling the roster. Now the Bears are turning up the heat during training camp.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is reportedly turning up the pressure on second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bears GM Ryan Poles explained that Johnson is “relentless” with Williams when it comes to details. However, he also spends plenty of time with Williams off the practice field to gain some credibility with him.

Chicago does not want to play it soft with their new franchise quarterback, something Johnson has consistently done since joining the team.

“Before it was a little bit more, ‘How can we just bridge him to this first year?'” Poles explained. “This is like, ‘We have to set your foundation and you don't really have a choice.' It's tough love, and I think he was looking for that. It's honest feedback. No gray.”

Johnson is also setting high expectations for Williams ahead of his second season.

He reportedly told Williams that he wants him to complete 70% of his passes during the 2025 season.

Hopefully Williams can take a big leap forward later this fall.

Colston Loveland receiving praise from teammates at Bears training camp

Williams could benefit from having a reliable security blanket like Colston Loveland.

Chicago's first-round pick is receiving plenty of praise from his teammates during the early days of training camp.

“All the rookies, the tight ends. I mean, we have so many playmakers around the field,” Bears receiver Rome Odunze said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “It's hard I think for defense to kind of keep account of all of us. So I think we'll find ourselves often in positions of advantage going against defenses with so many playmakers. So I think that comes from all the rooms.”

The Bears now have a fully-loaded offense with plenty of weapons. It is safe to say that Caleb Williams will have plenty of options when stepping back to pass this season.

Loveland's flexibility allows him to threaten opposing defenses on every play.

“It just forces a decision from a defense: Do you go big and stop the run?” Bears GM Ryan Poles said. “Or do you have to respect Loveland athleticism and route running ability to separate where you go light?”

It is exciting to think about what Ben Johnson is cooking up for the Bears ahead of the 2025 NFL season.