Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders with a head injury, according to Adam Schefter. The rookie picked up a first down late in the first quarter before crashing head-first into Commanders safety Darrick Forrest. Johnson exited the game to receive an evaluation for a concussion. Shortly after, the Bears ruled him out from returning.

Roschon Johnson has shouldered a limited role behind starting RB Khalil Herbert. Through his first four NFL games, the former Texas Longhorn received 22 carries and 11 receptions, amassing 161 yards and a touchdown on those touches. Johnson averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per touch coming into Thursday's game.

In the first quarter of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Johnson carried the ball three times for 19 yards, including the 10 yard carry that resulted in a concussion. It's still unclear how severe Johnson's injury is or how long he will be out.

The Bears shocked the Commanders in the first half, jumping out to a 27-3 lead. Justin Fields played probably the best half of football in his NFL career. His stat line was 12/20 for 189 yards and three touchdowns after two quarters. He also rushed for 27 yards on six carries.

Chicago is searching for its first win in over a year after losing its last 14 contests. Fields and the Bears will have to keep a foot on the accelerator to avoid Sunday's tragic history repeating itself. The Bears led the Denver Broncos by 21 in the second half before ultimately succumbing due to two untimely turnovers.