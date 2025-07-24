The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with something they haven’t had in years: real hope. It’s not just about the presence of Caleb Williams, the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting decades to find. It’s about the structure now surrounding him. Chicago’s brass landed Ben Johnson, who was the most coveted head coaching candidate of the past two hiring cycles. In doing so, it signaled a bold new era at Halas Hall. Johnson, fresh off orchestrating a top-tier Lions offense, chose the Bears in part because of Williams. Now, the city’s long-suffering football fans are daring to believe again.

Big Expectations, Bigger Questions

With his rookie ups and downs in the rearview mirror, Williams enters 2025 training camp poised to seize full command of the Bears' offense. His talent was undeniable in 2024. Williams had moments of brilliance flashed through, but those were often overshadowed by inconsistency and protection issues. Now, with Johnson steering the ship, Williams finally has the structure and leadership in place to unlock his potential.

Johnson’s arrival has already transformed the atmosphere in the Windy City. Inside the locker room, players speak of a cultural reset. For the first time in years, there’s widespread belief that Chicago has a coaching staff capable of maximizing its roster and crafting a system that grows alongside its young quarterback.

Quietly, the Bears have assembled one of the NFC’s most well-rounded rosters. The offensive line has been reinforced, the receiving corps, which is headlined by DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, is deep and versatile. In addition, the defense boasts the kind of speed and physicality that wins games in January.

Amid all the progress, though, one position group remains a step behind. It’s not a glaring weakness, but in an otherwise balanced roster, the running back room hasn’t kept up. It could become the subtle flaw that holds everything back.

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Chicago Bears must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

A Running Game That Lacks Bite

If there’s a concern that could quietly undermine Chicago’s lofty goals in 2025, it’s the running back room.

The Bears didn’t make any splashy moves at the position this offseason. Their biggest addition came in the seventh round of the draft with the selection of Kyle Monangai. He is a powerful but untested back out of Rutgers. Instead, they’re doubling down on D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. That's a duo that’s more serviceable than spectacular.

Swift had a high-usage debut season in Chicago. He finished top-10 in the league in snaps, carries, and routes run. Yet despite the volume, the production didn’t match. He scored just six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 3.79 yards per carry. He often looked indecisive at the line of scrimmage and struggled to generate chunk plays. That's a concerning trend in a system that wants to keep defenses honest with the run.

Tough Not Enough

Roschon Johnson, while tough and dependable, didn’t fare much better. He logged 136 carries at just 3.7 yards per clip and was more effective as a receiver than a runner. His 5.0 yards per target suggests some third-down value. However, he hasn’t shown the explosiveness needed to truly carry the load or flip field position.

And that’s the issue. For all the focus on Williams, Ben Johnson’s offense isn’t built solely on his quarterback’s arm. In Detroit, he leaned heavily on the ground game to set the tone. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs provided a thunder-and-lightning dynamic that kept defenses guessing and opened up the play-action menu. That approach isn’t just a luxury. It's a requirement in his system.

In Chicago, there’s no Gibbs. And while Johnson may hope Roschon can fill the Montgomery role, the jury is still out. That leaves the Bears in a precarious spot. Unless one of these backs emerges in training camp, they may enter the season with a glaring imbalance. It's one that limits the offense’s ceiling and puts too much on Williams’ shoulders too soon.

Sort the Rotation or Seek Reinforcements

The Bears don’t need a superstar in the backfield. However, they do need clarity. Training camp will be critical in determining whether Swift can rebound behind a retooled offensive line. It will also determine whether Roschon Johnson can handle a featured role, or whether Monangai is more than just a camp body.

One possibility? A late-summer veteran signing. The free agent market still features a few experienced backs who could provide stability. Even a mid-level addition would allow the Bears to diversify their run game and reduce wear on Williams.

Another option is that Johnson could reimagine how he uses his backs altogether. He’s known for creative formations and motion-heavy schemes. If Swift can be deployed more as a hybrid weapon, it could open up new dimensions.

Whatever the solution is, though, it needs to be found soon. Because for all the progress Chicago has made, a one-dimensional offense can’t survive long in the NFC North.

The Ground Game Must Grow

The Bears are no longer rebuilding. They’re ready to compete. They have a potential franchise quarterback, a high-upside head coach, and one of the NFL’s most improved rosters. That said, the lack of a dependable ground game could be the thread that unravels it all.

Ben Johnson doesn’t need a 1,500-yard rusher. However, he does need someone he can count on to keep defenses honest. Right now, that player hasn’t emerged. And if the Bears don’t solve this fatal flaw in camp, they risk starting a new era with the same old problems.