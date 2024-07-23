Simone Biles will have the support of her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, when she sees action in France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even though the Bears' training camp is already underway, Owens secured permission from his team to fly across the pond and watch Biles represent the United States in Paris, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Bears safety Jonathan Owens is excused from training camp July 29-Aug. 3 so that he can attend the Olympic games in Paris to support his wife, USA gymnast Simone Biles,” wrote Cronin on X (formerly Twitter).

This shouldn't come as surprising news to most people since Simon Biles had already revealed a few weeks back that Owens would be excused by the Bears from training camp so that he could be there in Paris with her.

If anything, Owens will not be able to watch the Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Summer Games. But what's important to him and Biles is that he'll catch her in her competitions, as she looks to add more to her incredible collection of medals.

Some may have their eyebrows raised over the privilege given to Owens, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus thinks that there shouldn't be an issue about it for obvious reasons.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Eberflus said (via Cronin). “That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Owens is among the notable offseason acquisitions by the Bears, who inked him to a two-year deal worth $4.75 million back in March.

Before he went to Windy City, Owens spent a year with the Bears NFC North division rivals Green Bay Packers. In 2023, his lone season with the Packers, Owens played in 17 games (11 starts) and collected three passes defended, a forced fumble, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a total of 84 combined tackles. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Social media reactions to Bears giving Owens permission to go to Paris

“Good. Family is always first,” said @ben_wagoner.

“This is a Good move from #DaBears. Owens is a vet. He’s making the roster. And you want to foster a culture where family matters.” (@IrishBearsShow)

“Oh wow! Bears letting him miss first preseason game. He’ll be able to see Simone in team final and AA final.”(@nrarmour)

“So awesome of the @ChicagoBears to do this for him. Good luck @Simone_Biles” (@man_pen7)

“Its only fair, she'll likely be cheering him on from a box at Soldier Field.” (@commiezekenator)

Simone Biles recognized by ESPN as a top 10 athlete since 2000

The Worldwide Leader in Sports recently published its list of the top 100 athletes since 2000, with Simone Biles coming in seventh. Winner of four Olympic gold medals and 23 more in World Championships competitions, Biles is the second-highest-ranked female on ESPN's list (tennis legend Serena Williams ranked No. 2 overall).

“Since winning her first national title in 2013, Biles has gone undefeated in all-around competition in every meet she has competed in, a staggering achievement in a sport that used to age-out athletes in their teens. Now 27, Biles punctuated her return to gymnastics after taking two years off following the Tokyo Games by winning U.S. trials by an astounding 5.5 points, wrote Alyssa Roenigk of ESPN.

“In her third Olympics in Paris, Biles can become the first gymnast to win all-around gold in nonconsecutive Olympics. She also has five skills that bear her name — including a vault with the highest difficulty level in women's gymnastics.”

Biles won four golds the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games and took home a silver and a pair of bronzes from the 2020 Tokyo games.