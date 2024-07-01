Among the many franchise-altering additions that Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears made to their roster this offseason, one that has gone under the radar was the signing of 28-year-old safety Jonathan Owens. Now if you look at many of the Bears other offseason acquisitions — Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and Kevin Byard to name a few — bring to the table, it makes sense that Owens would get lost in the shuffle. He's made only 30 starts in his five year NFL career and isn't projected to start for Chicago. But there's one crucial piece of this Jonathan Owens puzzle that many are overlooking… he's married to perhaps the greatest American gymnast ever, 29-time Gold Medal winner Simone Biles.

On Sunday night in Minneapolis, Simone Biles clinched her spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics games in Paris, France with a first-place finish in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, qualifying for her third consecutive Summer games. Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera will round out the group of five representing Team USA in Paris, three years after a disappointing Silver Medal finish in Tokyo.

“This is definitely our redemption tour,” Biles said on Sunday night, according to Scott Bregman of Olympics.com. “I feel like we all have more to give, and our Tokyo performances weren't the best. We weren't under the best circumstances either. But, I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we're better athletes, we're more mature, we're smarter, we're more consistent.”

Additionally, Team USA and every other participating country for that matter will have the support of their loved ones in Paris, and that includes Simone Biles, whose husband will be making the trip to Paris despite the fact that the Bears will be in training camp while the Summer Olympics are ongoing.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes,” Biles told Nancy Armour of USA Today. “For just a short little time.”

Jonathan Owens has been present for all of Simone Biles' meets this summer after missing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the World Championships in the Fall of 2023 because of the ongoing NFL season. The Bears open training camp on July 23rd, and they play in the Hall of Fame Game, which on August 1st, the same date of the women's all-around final. It's likely that Owens won't be in Canton, Ohio for that game against the Houston Texans. Seeing your wife get the chance to make even more history trumps preseason football.

“Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much,” Biles said on Sunday night. “So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support.”

Jonathan Owens' fit with the Chicago Bears

When Jonathan Owens signed his two-year deal with the Bears back in March, he did so knowing that he may not be penciled in as a starter right out of the gate. But where his name was on a projected depth chart wasn't going to stop him from continuing to pursue his NFL dream.

“Regardless of my role or whatever it's going to be, I'm going to maximize it. I'm coming here to compete,” Owens told Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. “Obviously, no one wants to come in and say, ‘I'm coming in to play as a backup.' I know what I can do on special teams. I know what I can do on defense. I feel like that's what makes me a very valuable asset to a team because I can do whatever you need me to do and be versatile. I'm excited for the challenge, and wherever they feel they want me to be and feel that I'm best at, I'm ready to do it.”

Secondary is undoubtedly one of the strengths of the Chicago Bears in 2024. Jaquan Brisker and another offseason addition Kevin Byard will be starting at the two safety spots, while All-Pro Jaylon Johnson and promising second-year starter Tyrique Stevenson will get the nods at cornerback, with Kyler Gordon serving as the primary slot corner in Chicago. If Jonathan Owens is the sixth guy mentioned in your group of defensive backs, you're in very good shape. He's a very physical hitter and has all kinds of special teams experience, so there will be a time when Owens makes his presence felt in Chicago.

And hopefully at that point, the cameras can cut away to Simone Biles celebrating in the stands instead of the other way around.