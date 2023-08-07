Ailing legendary Chicago Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael has been making progress in the past few days. Emergency responders admitted him into ICU on Thursday for sepsis and pneumonia.

Misty McMichael announced her husband's health predicament on Instagram (via FOX News' Joe Morgan) last week. The 65-year-old Bears legend has also been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for the past two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misty Mcmichael (@mcmichael.misty)

McMichael's wife said on Saturday Steve's sepsis is gone. However, he still has pneumonia as of this writing.

“Steve will be in the ICU for a few more days on IV antibiotics to clear this infection. He also has some fluid in his lungs which he is being treated for as well. He's as feisty as ever. Our Mongo is back! Please keep the prayers coming!” Misty McMichael told FOX 32 on Saturday.

Indeed, Steve McMichael's latest health update is good news for Bears fans.

Steve McMichael was one of the pillars of the Bears' 46 defense of the 1980s

McMichael spent 13 of his 15-year NFL career with the Bears from 1981 to 1993. He spent his rookie year with the New England Patriots and his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

McMichael became an integral part of the Bears' dominant teams of the 1980s. He played with the likes of Walter Payton, Mike Singletary, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Jim McMahon, and Dan Hampton.

McMichael was one of the stonewalls of Buddy Ryan's suffocating 46 defense that helped the Bears win 15 games in 1985. Chicago went on to rout the hapless Patriots in Super Bowl XX, 46-10.

Steve McMichael earned two Pro Bowl and two First-Team All-Pro selections in his NFL career. Many fans and pundits alike consider him one of the greatest players in Bears franchise history.

McMichael is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

“The Hall of Fame would mean everything to him – this is the pinnacle,” Misty McMichael said. “He would really love to get in there. He's always talked about it.”

Here's wishing Steve McMichael a speedy recovery and a gold jacket and bust in Canton, OH next summer.