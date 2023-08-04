Sad news for the Chicago Bears community as former star defensive tackle Steve McMichael is currently in intensive care because of pneumonia and sepsis, according to an Instagram post from his wife. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, and his current condition is because of the ongoing battle that he is facing.

Steve McMichael, also known as “Mongo” and “Ming The Merciless” during his playing days, is an all-time Bears legend. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL and played 13 of them with the Bears. He ranks #2 in Bears history for all-time sacks with 92.5, and he also holds the franchise record for consecutive games played. From 1981-1993, he played in 191 consecutive games.

The Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985 and McMichael was a member of that team, and it was also one of the best seasons of his career. McMichael went All-Pro two seasons, one was in 1985, and the other was in 1987. He eventually left the Bears and finished his playing days with the Green Bay Packers. His last season was 1994.

McMichael is also in the mix to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. He is one of 12 players that finished their careers before 1998 in the running. Those 12 will be narrowed down to three, and if they have the support of 80% of the voters, they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

At this time it's important to keep McMichael and his family in your thoughts. Hopefully he can make a speedy recovery and find a way out of intensive care.