Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember.

Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and posted a 106.7 passer rating. On the ground, the second-year quarterback regularly made multiple Dolphins defenders look foolish.

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥

— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Overall, Fields shattered multiple records in the contest, including the mark for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game in the Super Bowl era.

Hill had a front-row seat to watch Fields’ record-breaking performance, and he was left in awe of the passer’s sheer speed.

“I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast,” Hill said after the game.

Fields has continued his recent run of promising showings in his second campaign in Chicago. For one, he did not have a single game last season where he notched a passer rating of at least 100, but he has orchestrated three such outings in his last five starts.

The Bears have now dropped back-to-back games, and they will look to get back on track in their home matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.