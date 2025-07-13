Michael Porter Jr. was seeking an expanded role with the Denver Nuggets in recent seasons. His trade to the Brooklyn Nets, where he'll reunite with former Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, will give him just that.

“He's excited to be here. I'm excited to reunite with him. We have history together. I loved my time with Michael,” Fernandez said on Saturday at Summer League. “He's going to be asked to do things that he's never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he's going to take. And I think that's exciting. It should be exciting for him. He's going to work for it. I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today.”

Jordi Fernandez on the Nets acquiring Michael Porter Jr: “He’s excited to be here, and I’m excited to reunite with him… He’s gonna be asked to do things that he’s never done before. Like probably his usage and the shots he’s gonna take. And that’s exciting.” pic.twitter.com/Xn0IztPysw — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three seasons. However, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray orchestrating the Nuggets' offense, he was primarily limited to a spot-up role.

Jordi Fernandez outlines Michael Porter Jr. expectations after Nets-Nuggets trade

Porter Jr. felt he had more to offer offensively than what he showed in the Mile High City.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter out here in Brooklyn,” he said in his first comments following the trade. “Over there with Denver, I felt like my ceiling had kind of plateaued. We just have a way of playing, you know, how Joker players, how Jamal plays — that two-man game is very potent.

“That’s how we play[ed], and I’m so appreciative of the way we play[ed], we ended up winning a Championship. But I do feel like my ceiling in Denver kind of plateaued a little bit, and I’m excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn, for sure… I'm excited to expand my game and be able to do what I do.”

As Fernandez noted, there will be no shortage of opportunities for Michael Porter Jr. to expand his offensive game next season. Brooklyn will have a severe shot-creation deficiency. The team's only proven offensive engine is Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned in restricted free agency.

Porter Jr. will also be tasked with filling a leadership role for the rebuilding Nets. He (27) and fellow trade acquisition Terance Mann (28) are the team's oldest players. The example they set for Brooklyn's NBA-record five rookie first-round picks will be critical.

Porter Jr. has reached the pinnacle of NBA success, winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023. Johnson, who emerged as the most respected voice in Brooklyn's locker room last season, feels his replacement's championship experience will prove valuable.

Article Continues Below

“I wish Mike the best of luck going there, figuring the situation out, and helping contribute to winning basketball. It’s never to be taken lightly when you add championship pedigree to a team,” he said on The Young Man and the Three podcast.

Fernandez feels the same.

“I know he's going to bring a lot of his work ethic is very good. He's a pro. He works really hard. So that's going to be good for the young guys to see a guy like him who won a championship, and why,” the head coach said. “That’s why I’m very comfortable, because I’ve seen him get to where he got. [Seeing] his career year [in 2020-21], how he scores the ball, the work that he puts in every day… I know who he is and how good he is gonna be. And I want him to lead being Michael Porter, he doesn’t need to be anybody else. I think he’ll be very, very good for the group.”

While Porter Jr.'s role will be a main storyline for the Nets next season, he wasn't the prized possession of the trade. That label belongs to Denver's unprotected 2032 first-round pick. Multiple league executives told ClutchPoints the Nuggets' last tradable first-rounder was a sought-after asset over the last year.

Brooklyn received the pick as compensation for Johnson and absorbing the remaining two years and $79 million on Porter Jr.'s contract. Some pundits, such as the Ringer's Bill Simmons, considered that a steep price following Johnson's career year. The veteran forward averaged 18.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting splits in 2024-25.

While Fernandez was sad to see Johnson go, he felt the Nets did well for themselves.

“It's a tough part of the business because CJ was a big part of what we’re doing,” he said. “You don’t want to see him go, but at the same time, we got a very good player, we got a first-round pick, and he gets to go and play with a team that has a chance to win a championship with the best player in the world. So I’m happy for him.

“But the NBA keeps going, and we gotta move on. I had a great conversation with him. I really, really appreciate what he did here. I’m excited to see him in the league and try to beat him every time we see him.”