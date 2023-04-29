Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles once again bolstered the Justin Fields-led offense this year, as he selected former Texas running back Roschon Johnson with the No. 115 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson became the eighth running back to be taken off the board in this year’s draft. Overall, Chicago has now drafted a running back in each of the last three drafts.

Johnson is coming off a four-season run with the Longhorns. He enrolled at Texas as a quarterback, but he later opted to transition to the running back position in his freshman season.

Johnson served as the backup to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in each of the past three seasons at Texas. The versatile running back bolstered his NFL Draft stock in the 2022 season after logging career highs across the board, including in yards from scrimmage (682). He orchestrated several standout performances in the campaign, including a 93 yards from scrimmage showing in Texas’ 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma.

After Chicago drafted him in the fourth round, Johnson noted that he did not have “much contact” with the team ahead of this year’s NFL Draft. He scheduled top-30 visits with multiple teams, but he did not have such a meeting with the Bears.

Chicago now has five running backs on its roster, including D’Onta Foreman, who the team signed to a one-year deal last month.