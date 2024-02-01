Opasnost, baby.

AMC Theaters will distribute Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's documentary Kiss the Future in the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The world's largest movie theater chain announced Jan. 31 that it has signed a deal with Affleck and Damon's Fifth Season to release the documentary in US cinemas.

Before U2 rocked the Las Vegas Sphere, they played at an unlikely venue: war-torn Sarajevo almost three decades ago. Kiss the Future tells that story. The doc follows the story of the Siege of Sarajevo and how U2 ended up staging a concert there in 1997.

Unlike AMC's past forays with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's concert films, Kiss the Future will be played exclusively in select AMC theaters. The movie will have a full theatrical run starting Feb. 23, and will stream on Paramount+ later this year.

U2 at Sarajevo

The documentary was directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Sarah Anthony. Kiss the Future is based on Bill Carter's 2004 memoir Fools Rush In detailing the story of an underground community's use of music and art for change during the Bosnian War. The community's effort then inspired Carter to ask U2 to raise awareness about the conflict's devastating consequences.

U2 was the first major artist to perform in the country after the war ended in 1995. The band's became involved in 1993 during their Zoo TV Tour. U2 began conducting satellite transmissions with Bosnians during their concerts.

The war didn't make it practical for U2 to go to Sarajevo at the time, and they promised to play a concert in the city when the conflict ended. With help from United Nations ambassadors and peacekeeping troops, U2 scheduled and played in the city in 1997.

The band originally wanted to hold a benefit concert for Sarajevo, but they were instead requested to stage the PopMart Tour.

Kiss the Future features U2's Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton, journalist Christiane Amanpour and former President Bill Clinton, as well as others. It follows the band's promise to play in front of 45,000 fans in the newly liberated Sarajevo.

Matt Damon said in a statement, “The powerful message of peace is as relevant and important today as it was in September 1997 when Bill Carter and Sarajevan community leaders brought U2 to post-war Sarajevo.”

Damon produced the film with Affleck though their production company Artists Equity.

“Even in the darkest times, the people of Sarajevo were able to find purpose through playing music, making art and helping others,” Cicin-Sain stated.

AMC will organize an early screening on Feb. 21. Damon and Affleck will introduce the film. They will also participate in a Q&A session which will feature Vesna Andree Zaimović, Bosnia and Herzegovina's ambassador to Spain, as well as Carter, speaking with U2's The Edge and Clayton.