On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game.

While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime team once again.

“Miranda is like, ‘Now we can root for the Bengals again,'” Green said of his grateful wife no longer worrying about injuries. “That’s my team now. I want those guys to win. I’m a big fan of Joe (Burrow), and those guys. One thing about the Bengals. They’ll draft the skill players unbelievably. They always do well. I hope they can keep all those boys in.”

AJ Green spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Bengals. During his time in Arizona, he was a star for the offense. In total, he recorded 649 receptions for 9,340 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns.

Following the 2020 campaign, Green left the Bengals and joined the Arizona Cardinals. He spent the last two seasons with the team. During his time in Arizona, he could not openly root for the Bengals. That is now no longer the case.

Green also spoke about what led him to retire.

“It’s a blessing. I played 12 years. I played for only two teams. I’m very blessed. I have my health. The big thing for me is I can walk away on my own terms knowing I did everything the right way … Physically I could play a couple of more years, but mentally it’s tougher. You know me. If I’m not fully invested in, I’m cheating the game and it was time to walk away.”

Now in retirement, Green seems set on enjoying time with his family. They all plan on rooting for this young Bengals team.