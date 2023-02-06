After an 11-year career highlighted by seven Pro Bowl selections, former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram farewell post on Monday.

“Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed. Love y’all! The next chapter begins.”

AJ Green’s career began when he was picked with the fourth overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played his first nine seasons in Ohio; he accumulated five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, but only eclipsed over 900 yards twice after that.

The 34-year-old receiver finished as one of the most prolific receivers in Cincinnati franchise history, per ESPN.

“Green was second in the team’s all-time rankings in receptions (649), receiving yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65). He also had the most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history (33). His last season on the team came in 2020, when he spent the year on the franchise tag,” ESPN wrote on Monday.

AJ Green signed back-to-back one year contracts with the Arizona Cardinals prior to his retirement. He is one of only five receivers to amass more than 10,000 receiving yards since entering the league in 2011; the others are Julio Jones, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown.

Green’s career was highlighted by seven Pro Bowl selections, and the two-time All-Pro closes his fantastic career with 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.