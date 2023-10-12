Following practice Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf said he thinks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will win his matchup versus Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

However, Chase was not intimidated by Metcalf's comments. When he was asked about what Metcalf said at practice Thursday, Chase laughed in response to hearing what Metcalf said.

“He ain't doing nothing but praising his teammate,” Chase added. “That's what he's supposed to do. At the end of the day it's about game time roasting a game time decision. He's going to get the opportunity to get his matchup and see who wins that matchup,” via Kelsey Conway.

Ja’Marr Chase’s response to DK Metcalf’s comments about Devon Witherspoon “getting the best of him on Sunday #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Z7WJjDrUwL — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 12, 2023

The matchup between Chase and Witherspoon is one of the most anticipated CB-WR battles on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase has become one of the top receivers in the NFL in just a little over two seasons, while Witherspoon has demonstrated why the Seahawks drafted him fifth overall.

Both Witherspoon and Chase are coming off career games before facing each other this weekend. Before his team's bye week, Witherspoon jumped to second place in the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds after he recorded two sacks and a 97-yard pick six against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals offense finally got going in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. Chase recorded 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals, which earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He will easily be the best receiver Witherspoon has faced in his young NFL career.