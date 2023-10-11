The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The game will feature a top cornerback-wide receiver matchup between Hawks rookie corner Devon Witherspoon and Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is taking the side of Witherspoon in this matchup. Ahead of the game, Metcalf said, “It'll be fun to watch Sunday but I think Spoon will get the best of him,” via Bob Condotta.

DK Metcalf lavished praise on Ja'Marr Chase today noting how easily Chase got the ball on the long pass Sunday and called him "a great receiver.'' But then he said of the matchup with the Seahawks: "It'll be fun to watch Sunday but I think Spoon will get the best of him.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 11, 2023

Facing Ja'Marr Chase will be the toughest test for Witherspoon so far in his young career. Chase and the Bengals offense started slow all year as quarterback Joe Burrow struggled with a calf injury. However, the Bengals finally got back on track last Sunday in a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase went off versus the Cardinals, recording 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. His performance came after he reminded everyone that he's “always open” and earned him AFC Player of the Week honors.

Though Chase is one of the NFL's most explosive receivers, Witherspoon has been impressive in his own right. The rookie currently has the second best odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year with +350 odds, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. He is only behind Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter who has -175 odds.

Devon Witherspoon had one of the best games of any rookie during the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the New York Giants. The fifth overall pick recorded two sacks and a 97-yard pick six. While Chase will have the advantage in this matchup thanks to his experience, Witherspoon has proved he can keep up with the third-year receiver.