There are not a lot of squads who have come close to toppling down the Kansas City Chiefs. However, if there is one squad that has gotten close to beating the Patrick Mahomes-led squad, it's the Cincinnati Bengals. The duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow may have lost in Week 1 but they are more than prepared to light it up when they head to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals have won three of their previous four matchups with the Chiefs. In fact, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have even bounced Patrick Mahomes' squad out of the AFC Championship game back in 2022. However, both squads look significantly different from when they last clashed. Nonetheless, the Bengals wide receiver knows that they can still outmatch the home team come Week 2.

“The energy is there. I'm sure that they know that we don't like them. They don't like us. The energy is already there, there's not really much we have to say up to this point. We're the team to beat in the AFC. We need to act like it, and we need to play like it. “He's good, He's amazing. Not gonna lie. I'm salty, though. I'm a little salty. Two years in a row. I'm putting Joe Burrow first,” Chase said, via Caleb Noe of WCPO.

Ja'Marr Chase's struggles so far in the Bengals season

Clearly, Chase will have to play a big role whenever they face the Chiefs. He is Burrow's primary target on different schemes and the Chiefs' defense will surely have to limit him such that they lose. However, his Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots was not that great.

Despite having the most output among all the Bengals receivers, Chase had a subpar outing. He only managed to rack in 63 yards on six receptions. Moreover, he was also not able to help the team by scoring a touchdown. These numbers have to go up if they hope to have a competitive game against the Chiefs.

Will they come out on top again or are the Chiefs going to start to even up this rivalry?