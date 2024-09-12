The Cincinnati Bengals want to regain competitiveness after missing the 2023-24 postseason. However, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team is the star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation. Chase has used a ‘hold-in' tactic to try to negotiate a more lucrative extension, but he and the Bengals have not agreed on a number yet. ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith did not hold back when expressing his opinion on the matter.

Smith did not hesitate to blast the Bengals for their role in the situation on an episode of First Take:

“You are listening to a guy and looking at a guy right now who hopes Cincinnati loses every single d*mn game they play until they sign that man and give him his money. I hope that the Cincinnati Bengals fall flat on their d*mn face. That organization makes me sick,” Smith said, via First Take on X (formerly Twitter).

“This man, Mike Brown, here you are. You got Joe Burrow, who is an all-world quarterback, won a national championship at LSU, came into the NFL. He got injured his first year as a rookie… he comes back and all he does is go to back-to-back AFC Championships. This is an organization that spent years having fans wear bags over their heads… Here you are. You luck up. You get a guy like Joe Burrow on your squad who flat out balls. It doesn't matter who he goes up against. You pay him his money, but then going to give a problem to the people that he utilizes as primary weapons,” Smith added.

Stephen A. Smith wants the Bengals to pay Ja'Marr Chase

News broke that Ja'Marr Chase and Cincinnati were close to an agreement that would have rivaled Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's contract. However, the talks never materialized, as Chase still seeks a better deal.

Like Joe Burrow, Chase has been an integral part of the Bengals' success. He comes off a season where he amassed 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Stephen A. Smith believes Cincinnati should be willing to pay top dollar to Chase.

“Ja'Marr Chase is one of the top ballers in this game. That man deserves his money. He goes out there. He performs. He focused. Joe Burrow utilizes him as a top weapon. He will talk smack to you. Then, he will get on the field and back it up,” Smith stated.

It will be interesting to see if Chase and Cincinnati can eventually come together on a new extension.