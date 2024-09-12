After holding out most of the preseason in an attempt to secure a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took the field in Week One. The Bengals would lose a defensive battle to the New England Patriots 16-10 as Chase was held to six receptions for 62 scoreless yards.

Despite losing in the opener, Chase has high expectations for Cincinnati this season. “We’re the team to beat in the AFC. We need to act like it, and we need to play like it,” the fourth-year wideout said per Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison on X.

Chase and the Bengals head to Kansas City to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday. Mahomes and company beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in the NFL season opener last Thursday.

The Bengals endured a disappointing season in 2023, finishing 9-8 and failing to reach the playoffs. Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow dealt with calf and wrist injuries that limited him to just 10 games. Cincinnati finished last in the AFC North after winning the division in 2021 and ‘22.

Ja'Marr Chase believes Bengals are the class of the AFC

Now fully healthy, Burrow hopes to play every game in 2024 and guide the Bengals back to the playoffs. In the two seasons Burrow avoided injury, Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship game.

The Bengals appeared poised to hit the ground running in 2024 and resume their quest to win a title. However, Chase’s contract holdout was on the verge of turning ugly and damaging the team’s chances for success early in the season. Fortunately, Chase returned to practice on the Wednesday before the Bengals' Week One game against the Patriots.

Chase shook off an injury designation for an illness and took the field on Sunday. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins was unable to play due to a hamstring injury. The team's passing game appeared out of sync as Burrow went 21/29 for just 164 yards and no touchdowns. After shaking off the rust, Cincinnati now has the chance to back up Chase’s claim and prove they’re the class of the AFC when the Bengals take on the Chiefs in Week Two.