It's no secret that Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have wonderful chemistry. I mean, they starred together at LSU before both getting drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, where the duo has turned into one of the best QB-WR combos in the NFL.

Speaking earlier this week in an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex, Burrow made it clear that he and Chase have a strong relationship off the field that plays a key part in their success on the gridiron.

“We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that,” Burrow said. “And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits.”

But, it's not just these two. Burrow explained how everyone in the Bengals locker room gets along, no matter what position they play. Offensive players and defensive players spend time together and build comradery:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think also our guys understand how critical it is that you build that bond off the field,” Joe Burrow said. “Not just quarterback and receiver, but we have our defensive guys hanging out with offensive guys and vice versa. And I think it’s kind of rare. So we work really hard to establish that trust and that bond because our guys know how critical that is to winning every day.”

If you don't see eye to eye, it's hard to find success, especially in the NFL. While the Bengals haven't yet won a Super Bowl, they have all the talent to do so and were oh-so-close in 2021, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. With such a fantastic group on both sides of the ball led by Joe Burrow, the sky is the limit.

2023 should be interesting.