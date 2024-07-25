Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly “trending” toward not practicing on Thursday, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Assuming he doesn't practice, Thursday will represent Chase's second consecutive missed practice. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chase is looking for a new contract.

“Ja’Marr Chase is scheduled to make $1 million in base salary this season and $4.86 million overall. He wants a new contract; Mike Brown didn’t make it sound imminent this week. This situation isn’t over,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chase is one of the best receivers in the entire NFL. Rumors of Chase not practicing until he receives a new contract have swirled over the past few months. The Bengals will need to make a decision soon.

Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase agree to new contract?

Chase, 24, is a tremendous receiver. He also has elite chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow, as they played together at LSU. One has to imagine that Cincinnati does not want to lose Chase.

Chase has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He finished with seven touchdowns and 1,216 yards through the air in 2023. Chase still found a way to be quite productive despite battling injury concerns.

Again, Chase is only 24 years old. Yet, he's among the best players in the league. The Bengals will likely offer him a new contract at some point.

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl in 2021 with Burrow and Chase leading the way. The star-studded duo has a chance to help the Bengals develop a dynasty, but Cincinnati obviously needs to keep them together. Losing Chase or Burrow would be an unfortunate scenario to say the least.

As Schefter reported, “the situation isn't over.” Bengals fans will want to closely monitor Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation as NFL training camp continues.