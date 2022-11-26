Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano

Well, the Ja’Marr Chase comeback show for the Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait for one more week. Heading into their game against the Tennessee Titans, it seemed like the wide receiver was ready to return. Everyone, from Zac Taylor to Joe Burrow, was indicating that he’s going to come back in Week 12.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Despite earlier reports, Ja’Marr Chase will NOT be playing for the Bengals in Week 12, sources told Jordan Schultz. The star wide receiver is dealing with both a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. Cincy is being cautious with their approach, and for good reason.

“Ja’Marr Chase is OUT vs the #Titans, sources tell @theScore. I’m told the #Bengals’ All-Pro WR had a good week of practice, but isn’t quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum.”

The Bengals lost Ja’Marr Chase to injury nearly a month ago. Since then, the team has been maddeningly inconsistent over the last few weeks. They’ve played well against inferior teams (see: Week 9 vs. Panthers), but also have a baffling blowout loss to the Browns, of all teams.

Luckily for the Bengals, they have two talented wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to help carry the load on offense. Samaje Perine will also be expected to fill in for the injured Joe Mixon. Still, against a tenacious Titans defense, Cincy would’ve loved having Chase’s mind-bending abilities.

At the very least, the Bengals expect Ja’Marr Chase to be available by Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Depending on the results of their game against the Titans, that game could prove to be the deciding factor of their season.