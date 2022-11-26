Published November 26, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 12, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense may be without two key players on offense.

The Bengals offense, led by Burrow, has dealt with injuries all season. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been sidelined with a hip injury since Week 7. Last weekend, running back Joe Mixon suffered a head injury that may sideline him for the foreseeable future.

While on NFL Now, NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport spoke about the current status of both of the Bengals stars.

From NFL Now: The #Bengals won't have RB Joe Mixon (concussion) on Sunday, while WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/0hNFgOy1vW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

Rapoport first spoke about Joe Mixon, stating, “Joe Mixon, their starting running back who has been one of the better running backs in the NFL this year, officially declared for Sunday. He has been dealing with a concussion. Not able to get on the practice field this week, so not a surprise he is out.”

Rapoport then provided an update on Ja’Marr Chase, stating, “Ja’Marr Chase is potentially coming back this week and that would be very good news. He was able to practice, he is feeling a lot better. Ditched the crutches about a week ago. He has been dealing with a hip injury that caused him to miss a little more than a month. Zac Taylor said he will be questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday”.

Led by Burrow, the Bengals currently sit at 6-4 and are second in the AFC North.

At times this season, this Bengals offense has missed the production that they get from Chase. The second-year receiver has been a star for this team, recording 47 receptions for 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just seven games.

Joe Mixon has also played a big part in this Bengals offense. He has rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. His absence will be felt in Week 12, but Samaje Perine could be in for a big day.

When healthy, this Bengals offense is among the best in the NFL. And it appears that they are finally heading in the right direction.