Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20.

The Bengals completed that goal, as they took down Pittsburgh on the road on Sunday, 37-30, with Burrow squaring off with Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett for the first time. Back in Week 1, the Steelers still had Mitchell Trubisky starting for them. Pickett arguably had a better performance in Week 11 than Burrow, as the former finished with a 62.1 quarterback rating to just 50.6 by the latter.

Burrow would probably agree. Either way, he liked what he saw from Pickett (h/t Steelers Depot).

“I thought he did great today. You know, build off that momentum that he showed today. He’s got some young guys around him that he can build some chemistry with.”

Burrow adds:

“And I think, you know, he did a great job today. I told him that after the game, continue to build off of this one.”

Burrow concluded the game with 355 passing yards and four touchdowns with a pair of interceptions on 24-of-49 pass completions to lead the Bengals. Pickett, on the there hand, collected 265 passing yards and a touchdown without getting picked and while connecting on 25 of his 42 throws.

Assuming that the Steelers will continue to stick with Pickett beyond the 2022 NFL season, he and Burrow will see each other again on the field.

The Bengals will eye to win their third game in a row in Week 12 versus the Tennessee Titans on the road.