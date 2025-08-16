The Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason opener didn’t end with a win. However, for several players fighting for roster spots, the 34-27 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was a valuable showcase. From key touchdowns to impressive blocking and disruptive defense, a handful of roster hopefuls proved they’re ready to contribute when it counts.

Bengals’ 2025 preseason snapshot

Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ first-team offense wasted no time making a statement. They sliced through the Eagles’ backup defense on two possessions for a pair of touchdowns while averaging nearly 10 yards per play. Of course, Philadelphia countered behind backup quarterback Tanner McKee. He threw for 252 yards in just over a half to lead the defending Super Bowl champions to a preseason-opening win Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Burrow connected with All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase and tight end Tanner Hudson for scores. Meanwhile, running back Chase Brown chipped in 48 all-purpose yards on eight touches. A 32-yard punt return from Jermaine Burton set up Evan McPherson’s 36-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 27-17 in the third quarter. Cincinnati kept pushing late. A Joe Giles-Harris interception led to another McPherson field goal, and Desmond Ridder found Hudson for his second touchdown of the night to pull within seven. Still, the comeback fell short when the Bengals turned it over on downs inside the final two minutes.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Cincinnati Bengals roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Eagles.

1. TE Tanner Hudson: fighting to stay in the mix

With Mike Gesicki entrenched, Drew Sample secure, and newcomer Noah Fant on board, Hudson’s roster spot is far from guaranteed. On Thursday night, though, he made a compelling case to stick around. Hudson played nearly the entire game, even after taking a hard hit that briefly slowed him. He produced both the Bengals’ opening touchdown in the first quarter and a late fourth-quarter score to cap the rally.

His chemistry with both Burrow and Ridder stood out, as he found soft spots in coverage and used his size to shield defenders at the catch point. Hudson’s ability to finish plays in the red zone could give him an edge over others competing at the position’s lower tier.

If Hudson keeps stacking performances like this, he’ll put real pressure on Tanner McLaughlin and Cam Grandy in the battle for the final tight end spot. Thursday proved he’s not going away quietly.

2. OL Dylan Fairchild: living up to draft-night expectations

The Bengals didn’t draft Dylan Fairchild to be a developmental project. They essentially handed him the starting left guard job on draft night. The team also made it clear they expect him to do more than just hold the spot. They want him to set a tone. Against Philadelphia, he took a solid first step in delivering on that mandate.

Facing the Eagles’ deep, versatile defensive front, Fairchild posted the team’s highest run-blocking grade (84.9) and third-best pass-blocking grade (81.2) per Pro Football Focus. He was aggressive without being reckless and even mixed it up with defenders after the whistle on a few occasions.

Article Continues Below

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher praised Fairchild’s nastiness on draft night. On Thursday, that edge showed up in live action. It’s just one preseason game, but Fairchild’s debut suggested the Bengals might have found not only a long-term starter but also a tone-setter for the offensive line.

3. DL Shemar Stewart: versatility and disruption in limited snaps

Shemar Stewart’s stat line from Thursday might not jump off the page. He had 18 snaps, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback pressure. However, the impact was there. He didn’t enter the game until the second quarter, yet immediately made his presence felt by blowing up a third-and-5 run from an interior spot.

That ability to shift between defensive end and tackle depending on the situation is exactly what defensive coordinator Al Golden has been raving about in camp. Stewart’s quick first step allowed him to win inside leverage. His awareness in run fits helped close lanes before they could develop.

In a position group where depth is critical, Stewart’s ability to disrupt from multiple alignments could be the difference between making the roster and being a practice squad stash. If he follows this with another strong week of practice, he may even see first-team reps against Washington next week.

Building momentum into Week 2

The Bengals’ loss to the Eagles was hardly the ideal start to the preseason from a scoreboard perspective. That said, individual performances are what matter most in August. Tanner Hudson reaffirmed his value as a reliable red-zone target, Dylan Fairchild validated his starter designation with a strong all-around showing, and Shemar Stewart demonstrated the versatility and disruptive skill set that can earn a player meaningful snaps.

With two preseason games left, the race for the final roster spots is far from over. But for these three Bengals, Thursday night in Philadelphia was more than just another exhibition — it was a step forward in proving they belong when the regular season kicks off.