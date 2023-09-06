The Joe Burrow contract situation between the quarterback and the Cincinnati Bengals doesn’t have a resolution heading into the 2023 NFL season. However, the Pro Bowl QB doesn’t seem to mind, and everyone from owner Mike Brown to the average Bengals fan on the street will love to hear that he wants to be a Bengal for life.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Bengals Week 1 opener vs. their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, The MMQB Senior NFL Reporter, Albert Breer, tweeted, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the organization: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to be for my whole career. We're working towards making that happen.”

These comments are music to Who Dey Nation’s ears.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Joe Burrow contract situation has the potential to get messy if the Bengals don’t give the QB what he wants. Burrow’s fellow Class of 2020 quarterbacks — Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts — got massive extensions this offseason, and his should surpass those.

Burrow is currently in the second-to-last year of his rookie deal. This season, he’ll make $5,545,018, and next year — when his fifth-year option kicks in — that will jump up to $29,504,000. While that’s a nice chunk of change, his next deal should pay him over $50 million per season.

Where Burrow and the Bengals run into a problem is that owner Mike Brown has always been frugal, and to be fair, his wealth is almost entirely based on the team. He doesn’t necessarily have the cash flow of some of the other billionaire NFL owners.

All that said, the Bengals have made some shrewd business moves in the last few years, including inking a lucrative stadium naming rights deal with Paycor. So, the franchise should have the money to keep their franchise QB in Cincinnati for a long time to come.