Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals have Joe Mixon and these other players and retain their hot streak from the 49ers to win over the Bills?

Joe Burrow has finally come to his most comfortable form against one of the scariest San Francisco 49ers squad. Not only did he escape the wrath of Nick Bosa, but he also beat every schematic thrown at him by Kyle Shanahan and outgunned Brock Purdy. However, all of that would have only happened because of the Cincinnati Bengals weapons like Joe Mixon who got open, and the secondary which limited the opposing quarterback. The same tune might not play for them once they play the Buffalo Bills because of a massive injury update that hit them.

Joe Mixon might be ready to open up the rushing game for Joe Burrow against the Bills. Despite his chest injury, the running back was able to join their practice session. But, it was in a limited capacity, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. The same cannot be said for Trey Hendrickson. He is still nursing a foot injury and was unable to participate and prepare for their Week 9 game.

Josh Tupou and Tycen Anderson rounded out the trio of Bengals who were not around in their training. The Bengals defensive tackle is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. While the safety is still trying to get his knee fixed before heading back into the gridiron. There is still hope that these players make it before the Bills matchup. Will the Joe Burrow-led squad be able to replicate their insane run against the 49ers and start to outgun teams en route to another Super Bowl berth come February of next year?