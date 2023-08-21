Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn't talking to the media following his bizarre offseason.

Mixon had a chance to talk to the media about his acquittal in a recent aggravated menacing legal case. However, he decided not to discuss the matter with reporters, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio (via ESPN's Ben Baby).

Not only did Mixon keep his mouth shut, but he also boycotted questions from ESPN, Pro Football Network, Sports Illustrated, and other media outlets.

“It's not happening,” Mixon quipped.

The Bengals star was alluding to the rude behavior of certain media outlets. When reporters asked him to elaborate, he only said, “You know how” before going to the training room. He resurfaced at a pingpong table a short while later.

#Bengals RB Joe Mixon says he will not respond to certain reporters due to "disrespectful behavior" during the past offseason. These outlets include ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and more. pic.twitter.com/I1DEdOBWcw — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) August 20, 2023

Cincinnati, OH police filed aggravated menacing charges against Joe Mixon twice in a span of two months in February and April. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a traffic altercation just before the Bengals were leaving for a postseason game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2023. Authorities classified the act as a serious first-degree misdemeanor.

Mixon appeared in court and received a not guilty ruling on April 17. His agent, Peter Schaffer, knew his client was innocent from the get-go.

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal system's ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what's most important. Back to the business of football,” Schaffer said at the time.

The 27-year-old Mixon enters his seventh NFL season in the fall. The Bengals need him to stay away from off-field distractions so they can build on their recent success and win their first Super Bowl title.