Cincinnati Bengals' WR Ja'Marr Chase made history this week with his EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Rating. Chase is one of seven players in the Madden 99 Club, which means he ranks among the top best players in the game. Not only is it his first appearance on the club, but it marks something special for the Bengal's organization. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Bengals' WR Ja'Marr Chase Becomes First Player in Franchise History to earn a 99 Rating in Madden – Madden 26

Along with joining the 99 Club, Bengals' WR Ja'Marr Chase became the first player in franchise history to earn a 99 Overall (OVR) rating in an EA Sports Madden NFL video game.

Cincinnati has seen many players come and go who were worthy of a 99 OVR over the past few years. Chad Johnson, Joe Burrow, and several other players have been deserving, but never quite made the cut.

The Triple Crown Receiver caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024. The catches and yards are the most for any Bengals player in a single season, while his 17 touchdowns ties with Carl Pickens' 1995 season. At just 25 years old, Chase's 46 career touchdowns ranks 5th best in franchise history.

This was Chase's best season yet, and proof enough for the front office to extend him for another four seasons. And with the team also retaining Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's offense will retain its core offensive trio with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins.

For newcomers, the Madden 99 Club represents the best players in the game in terms of Overall rating. This year, EA Sports selected seven players who made the list this year. However, the list can change at any time depending on player performances.

If Chase continues to play well, he'll remain on the list. But if he plays poorly, he may get removed, or even replaced by someone else. However, we don't think that will be the case.

The Bengals will hope to rebound from a heartbreaking 2024 season where they just barely missed the postseason. The team had a disastrous 1-4 start before trudging along to a 4-8 record. But they did rebound in the end, winning five games in a row to end the season with an above .500 record.

But that's all in the past, as the Bengals look to rebound in 2025 and beyond. With Burrow, Higgins, and Chase sticking around for the long term, the team will hope to rely upon its high-powered offense to win it all.

Check out the full list of Madden 26 99 Club Members.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.