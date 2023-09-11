Like his former NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Adam “Pacman” Jones did not have a very great start to the week. The former Bengals defensive back was arrested on Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport over charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and making a terroristic threat, according to Emily Sanderson of WLWT5.

Pacman Jones was later released from jail and immediately took the opportunity to share his side of the story with reporters (h/t TMZ Sports).

“Do I look intoxicated to you?” Pacman asked a reporter. “I only been locked up for two hours.”

“Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?”

Jones also told WLWT that the whole incident started when he learned that the charger on the plane was not functioning, but denied allegations that he was drunk and that he was making threats of a terroristic nature. He is not new to off-the-field controversies, and it seems that they continue to follow him long after his playing days in the NFL are over.

Jones, who played eight seasons with the Bengals from 201o to 2017, last played in the pros with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He appeared in seven games with the Broncos that year.

Selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft (sixth overall) by the Tennessee Titans, Pacman Jones enjoyed his best days in the league during his time with the Bengals. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in 2014 and an All-Pro selection in 2015.