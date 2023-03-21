Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Denver Broncos took a major gamble when they hired Sean Payton to be their next head coach. However, for atleast one NFL legend, the Broncos are in good hands with Payton at the helm.

Pacman Jones never actually played for Sean Payton during his 12-year NFL career. However, the cornerback says he did have an opportunity to work out for the New Orleans Saints while Payton was head coach. As Payton begins his Denver tenure, Pacman had nothing but praise for the Broncos’ newest head coach, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“I believe Sean Payton is one of the best coaches to ever coach. He knows how to get guys together. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him. I know what he’s going to demand. It’s a whole different ball game there now. It won’t be the Russell (Wilson) show. It’s the Sean Payton show.”

Jones’ NFL career took a wild turn in 2007 as he was suspended the entire season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Right before his suspension is when Pacman says he had an opportunity to work with Payton. Alongside just working out, the pair bonded and even grabbed dinner together. After seeing him coach and understanding his philosophy, Pacman Jones believes Payton is exactly the kind of coach the Broncos need.

Sean Payton spent 15 years as head coach of the Saints. He led New Orleans to a 152-89 record and the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2009. With him being hired as head coach, the Broncos are looking for Payton to bring his winning attitude and overall coaching acumen to Denver.

Payton will be under a microscope his first season. However, Pacman thinks the Broncos will be seeing a pretty nice view.