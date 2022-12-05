By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Bad news, Chiefs fans.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.

Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday’s game with a 59-15 record, the highest in league history for a player with 75 career starts. He earned a 9-2 record behind just under 3,500 passing yards and 29 touchdowns this season to create arguably the most explosive passing offense in the league, just passing the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in total passing yards.

None of that mattered on Sunday.

The third-year quarterback out of LSU passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a quarterback rating of 126.6 when the Bengals took a 27-24 win in Paycor Stadium, a feat that was almost overshadowed by his 300-yard passing performance in a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. Mahomes was almost able to match Burrow’s performance with 223 passing yards and a touchdown of his own, but a lackluster running game and a lost fumble from tight end Travis Kelce ultimately sealed a statement win for the Bengals.

Joe Burrow became the only quarterback to face Mahomes multiple times and be undefeated in head-to-head matchups, including the playoffs. He most notably took a 27-24 win in the American Football Conference Championship game before his team faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals will continue their recent winning streak and try to spark a return to the playoffs when they kick off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. EST next Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.