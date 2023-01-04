By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent his message of love and support towards Damar Hamlin and his family after the freak accident they figured in during Monday Night Football in Week 17.

To recall, Higgins hit Hamlin on the chest as the Buffalo Bills safety tried to tackle him midway through the first quarter of the contest. Hamlin was initially able to get back up, but he suddenly collapsed and had to be quickly checked by medical personnel. He even had to be given a CPR before being stretchered off the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It was later revealed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, and latest reports indicate he’s still in critical condition although there have been signs of improvement.

In the aftermath of the accident, Higgins took to social media to send his prayers for Hamlin.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love,” the Bengals star wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section to show their support and prayers for Tee Higgins as well, comforting him and telling him not to blame himself for the freak accident.

Higgins has been on the headlines as of late after former NFL player Bart Scott claimed that the Bengals wideout should be blamed for the accident, saying that he made an illegal play by lowering his head and letting his helmet hit the Bills safety on the chest.

Aside from the fans, Dallas Cowboys defensive maestro Micah Parsons has come to Higgins’ defense, emphasizing that it was an unfortunate accident since what Higgins did was actually a normal football play.

Hopefully, though, Hamlin recovers from this concerning turn and continue his playing career. After all, no one would want to see a player get hurt or witness their dreams vanish while playing the game they love.