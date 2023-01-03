The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman.

“Right before the tackle, he lowers his helmet and he kind of throws his body into his chest,” Scott said.

Even Kleiman called Scott out for his take, stating that it was a “freak accident.” Kleiman shared another tweet in reference to Bart Scott’s Tee Higgins take as well.

“Bart Scott said that what Tee Higgins did was illegal and should’ve been penalize for lowering his helmet, blaming him for what happened. Higgins actually hit him with the shoulder, it was a normal football play. ESPN themselves even clarified it during the show,” Kleiman wrote.

Scott likely didn’t mean for his take to come off the way that it did. The fact of the matter is football is a physical game and players are unfortunately in harm’s way when on the field.

Analyst Skip Bayless received heat after sending out an insensitive tweet on the situation. But at least Bayless didn’t place blame on a player. One can only imagine how Tee Higgins feels at the moment with Damar Hamlin in critical condition.

We can only hope and pray for the best for Hamlin as we await to hear an update.

Updates will continue to be provided as they are made available.