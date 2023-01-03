By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

A scary situation on the field occurred Monday night in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered what appears to be a brain injury after taking a big hit in the first quarter (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). The game has been stopped as medical personnel attend to Hamlin, with an ambulance already called to the field.

That apparent brain injury suffered by Damar Hamlin is horrifying. Took a hard hit, briefly got back up and then collapsed to the turf. Hope he’s OK.

Ambulance coming onto the field for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/fjPbI4oFtO — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2023

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with a little over eight minutes remaining in the opening period. He would briefly stand up before collapsing on his back. Almost immediately, a stretcher was brought to the field. An ambulance would later be seen on the scene, but it took several minutes before Hamlin was taken off the field.

The situation took a much scarier turn when CPR was reportedly applied to Hamlin on the field. If Hamlin could not be taken off to a nearby hospital despite the presence of an ambulance and had to be given CPR right on the field, then it’s fair to speculate that he suffered a very serious injury.

The hope, of course, is that Hamlin would eventually be okay.

The Bills-Bengals game has also been called off temporarily, with both teams in their respective locker rooms, perhaps to think about whether they still want the contest to be played.