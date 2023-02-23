The Cincinnati Bengals came up just short in the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a 23-20 Chiefs victory, propelling them to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bengals proved that they will be a contender in the AFC for many years. With Joe Burrow at the helm and a great roster around him, they have the pieces to compete with other contenders in the league.

However, that doesn’t mean they should stop improving the roster. This offseason gives them the opportunity to improve their team, so they can be better equipped to take down the Chiefs.

Cincinnati has some key free agents that they will be looking to retain. They have a good amount of cap space but will need to structure their deals to where they will be able to lock up Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins on long-term deals.

However, they may still pursue re-signing some of their impending free agents. This list includes their safeties Jessie Bates III and Von Bell, as well as cornerback Eli Apple. Linebacker Germaine Pratt and tight end Hayden Hurst could also hit the market. It will be interesting to see who Cincinnati is able to bring back from this group.

With that said, here are four bold Bengals predictions for the 2023 NFL offseason.

4. Bengals extend Tee Higgins

This offseason is going to be filled with big moves, and one that Cincinnati should make is extending Higgins. Higgins is a great young wide receiver at 24 years old and is one of Burrow’s favorite targets. Higgins has had back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, including this season, where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns.

He fits extremely well in the Bengals’ offense on the other side of Chase. Defenses struggle to contain Chase and Higgins as they are both able to get open often, with Burrow delivering a strike to them.

Extending Higgins is a move that Cincinnati should make as they look to keep their core intact.

3. Bengals extend Joe Burrow long-term

Extending a franchise quarterback like Burrow to a long-term deal is a no-brainer. Burrow has made a huge impact for the Bengals since they drafted him with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 draft. He tore his ACL and MCL in his rookie year before bursting onto the scene in his second campaign, leading Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. He followed that up with an AFC Championship appearance this season, where they narrowly lost to the Chiefs.

Burrow is one of the best players in the NFL, and as long as he is under center, the Bengals will be in the conversation for competing for a Super Bowl. Cincinnati should look to get his contract extension done this offseason.

2. Bengals draft a tight end in the 1st round

While there are many directions that the Bengals could go in the draft, selecting another offensive weapon could be the way to go. With Hurst as a potential departure, they will need to address the tight end position.

A player that would make a ton of sense is Notre Dame’s tight end, Michael Mayer. He is the top tight end in the draft class and could add another element to the Bengals’ passing attack. If Cincinnati goes this route, it will make it even tougher for defenses to gameplan against them.

1. Bengals franchise tag Jessie Bates III

Star safety Jessie Bates is set to hit the free agency market. Losing him would be a big blow to the defense, as he is one of their key players in the secondary. Using the franchise tag on Bates would be a smart move to make, as he is a very talented player.

The Bengals have plenty of decisions to make this offseason as they look to improve and remain contenders. It should be an eventful offseason, and we will see if the Bengals come back hungry after losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game.