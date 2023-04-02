My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Dan Hurley and UConn have thrashed every opponent they have come across during their March Madness run, and that continued in the Final Four, where they beat Miami by a score of 72-59. The Huskies will now advance to the title game, where they will take on San Diego State for a chance to win the entire thing.

Typically, March Madness is known for its close games and thrilling late game antics. But with UConn, that simply hasn’t existed, as they have beaten all their opponents by double-digit margins so far. So what gives; how has UConn been able to destroy their opponents in a tournament where parity is supposed to be at a premium? Hurley and his players answered that question after their resounding win over Miami.

“When we’re playing harder than the other team, which is our calling card — going like plus-nine on the glass, playing elite defense and having a lot of answers on offense — there’s nowhere where we’re weak as a team. We’re able to kind of body blow our opponent.” – Dan Hurley, ESPN

“We feel like we’re the best defense in the nationWe feel like people don’t play teams like us every year. The Big East is a real physical league, and coming from those conferences, I don’t feel like they have teams that play defense like the Big East does.” – Tristen Newton, ESPN

Sure enough, UConn’s defense has been astounding throughout March Madness, as opponents are averaging just 59.2 points against them in their five game run. The Huskies will try to keep up their strong defensive play in their final game against the Aztecs, and if they can manage to accomplish that, chances are they will walk away from the tournament as champions.