UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley had full confidence in his players to take care of business Saturday night against the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four. Hurley walked into the locker room following the Huskies’ 72-59 conquest of Miami with a message to his team.

“I’m not that excited… Cause we knew we were going to be playing on Monday,” Hurley said after the Huskies dominated the other side to book another trip to the National championship game for UConn Basketball.

The Huskies were barely threatened in the game versus the high-powered Miami squad. The Hurricanes entered the contest averaging over 80 points per game, but they struggled all game long to establish consistency on offense. They shot just 32.3 percent from the field. Offensively, Connecticut leaned on the excellence of Adama Sanogo, who paced the Huskies with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocks in 26 minutes.

UConn will be playing in the NCAA tournament title game for the first time since 2014 when the Huskies, then led by Shabazz Napier and coached by Kevin Ollie went all the way and win the championship as a No. 7 seed. This time around, UConn carries a higher seed (No.4) and the label as the favorite to win in the finals matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Like UConn, the Aztecs are a fantastic defensive team, so it’s going to be so interesting to see how each side will look to lock up the other.

That showdown between UConn and San Diego State will take place on Monday at 9:20 pm ET.