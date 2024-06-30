When news broke that Eric Gordon was declining his player option with the Phoenix Suns to test free agency once more after an efficient season with the teams, it turned heads around the NBA.

Sure, from a points standpoint, Gordon had a down year versus his career average, but considering his role in Phoenix, where he was effectively tasked with holding things down as a wing shooter to help space the floor for the Suns' Big 3, he did a darn good job at his job, with his On-Off splits among the best on the team despite having a career-low usage rate.

While he likely won't sign a contract for more than a few million dollars above the veteran minimum, Gordon's value should far exceed that with whichever team lands him, including these two contenders with a need at the shooting guard spot.

Two teams who should sign Eric Gordon in free agency.

2. The Denver Nuggets

While there's still technically time for the Denver Nuggets to find a way to keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who officially declined his $15.4 million contract on June 27th, it sure seems like the 2023 NBA Champions are going to be without their starting two guard when the 2024-25 NBA season officially opens up this fall.

Now granted, it's not like the Nuggets weren't prepared for this move as, in an interview with reporters, GM Calvin Booth let it be known that he expected KCP to leave and even has an in-house replacement lined up for when that day comes.

“I think we have to look at everything, the nature of free agency is that he's unrestricted. We can try to bring him back and if he doesn't want to come back or chooses to go somewhere else, that's his prerogative, so we'll have to work with that. I think we're prepared to plug and play… When you look at good teams in the past, they had to find a way to replace fourth, fifth starters, sixth men off the bench, and still keep rolling,” Calvin Booth told reporters via Inside the Nuggets.

Could Braun, one of the Nugget's top bench players in 2024, immediately slot in as that fifth starter this fall? Potentially so, but even if that happens, Denver would still need to settle on another player to fill the Kansas product's spot on the bench.

Enter Eric Gordon, who is used to playing an important role on talented teams with championship aspirations.

Whether tasked with playing the starting two-guard spot or slotted in as a bench wing who can log minutes 1-3 depending on the needs of the moment, Gordon has the offensive skill set and versatility to be a contributor to the Nuggets both in the regular season and the playoffs and could become the sort of hybrid guard capable of easing the loss of both KCP and Reggie Jackson.

1. The Los Angeles Lakers

Technically speaking, every team with Championship aspirations should have an interest in Gordon's services, as he's a proven gun backcourt gun who can wear multiple roles and scale up or down his usage depending on his team's desired role.

Fortunately or not, depending on your fandom preferences, some teams aren't able to be spenders in free agency because of their pre-existing cap holdings, as a team like the Boston Celtics or the Minnesota Timberwolves don't even have access to the mid-level exceptions due to being over the second apron.

Their loss is a team like the Los Angeles Lakers' gain, as they can offer more than the minimum to a player like Gordon and, as a result, could end up leaving the free agency with the ultimate complementary guard with experience playing opposite Anthony Davis in New Orleans.

After watching D'Angelo Russell pick up his option for the season, the Lakers now have their top three guards returning from the 2023-24 season, with the potential for 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht to earn some time at the two-guard spot, too, if JJ Redick is feeling nostalgic for the good old days. Still, with Vincent a bit of a wildcard after missing much of last season and D-Lo anything but guaranteed to return this fall, he could be on the move this weekend via a sign-and-trade, bringing in Gordon as a top-8 marksman could be just what the doctor ordered to build another contender around James and Gordon before he calls it a career.